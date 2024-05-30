Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 61,429.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,909,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137,814. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

