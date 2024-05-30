Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Hibbett by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $3,172,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Hibbett by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

