High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.47

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 45634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.11 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

