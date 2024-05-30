Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,056 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 221.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,056 shares during the quarter. Amedisys makes up approximately 0.9% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Amedisys worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

