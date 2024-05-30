Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 78,242 Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMCR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMCR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance
NASDAQ TBMCR remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
Trailblazer Merger Co. I Profile
