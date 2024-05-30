Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,571 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNWWW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 804.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 371,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,835,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277,794 shares in the last quarter.
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 17.6 %
RNWWW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,831. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
ReNew Energy Global Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
