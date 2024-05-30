Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $8.82. Highest Performances shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 740 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95.
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
