Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in May

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of HROEY remained flat at $11.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.97.
About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.