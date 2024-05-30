Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,205. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $114.07 and a 12-month high of $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Hitachi’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.

About Hitachi

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.48. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hitachi will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

