Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 2,653 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 6,497,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,747,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

