Holistic Financial Partners Has $367,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

