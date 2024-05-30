Holistic Financial Partners Has $415,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,173. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

