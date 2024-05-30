Holistic Financial Partners Sells 151 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.69 on Thursday, reaching $305.23. 1,177,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,338. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.50 and its 200-day moving average is $428.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

