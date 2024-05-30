Holistic Financial Partners Sells 737 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 6,634,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,644,450. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

