Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $127.17. 1,503,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.