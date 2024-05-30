Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $328.28 and last traded at $327.42. 566,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,372,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.66.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.43 and its 200 day moving average is $348.66. The stock has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27,019.1% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 275,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,254,000 after purchasing an additional 274,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

