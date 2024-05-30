Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Sells $19,428.75 in Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $19,428.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,248 shares in the company, valued at $70,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

