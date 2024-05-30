Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

