Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $73.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 182.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 703,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

