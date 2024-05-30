HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,471,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

