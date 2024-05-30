Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in May

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Huatai Securities Price Performance

HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 12 month low of 1.12 and a 12 month high of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

