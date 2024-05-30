Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in May

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Huatai Securities Price Performance
HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 12 month low of 1.12 and a 12 month high of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huatai Securities
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.