Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Hubbell by 2,167.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,971,000 after purchasing an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Hubbell by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $392.93. The stock had a trading volume of 148,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,225. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.49. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

