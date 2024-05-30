Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 2.6 %

Iberdrola stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

