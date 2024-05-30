ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.75-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion.
ICON Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.69. 72,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,764. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $204.38 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.43.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
