Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.96. 398,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 465,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideanomics stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ideanomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.