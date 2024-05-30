iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $21.91 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00004912 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $243.14 million and approximately $21.91 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.32414653 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,405,313.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

