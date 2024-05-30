IMAX China (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Stock Price Up 45.7%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 45.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

IMAX China Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. It operates through two segments, Content Solutions, and Technology Products and Services. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood, Chinese language, and other films for the IMAX theatre network in Greater China.

