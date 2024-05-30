Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after buying an additional 438,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,439,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 490.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 207,664 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.