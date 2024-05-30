Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Announces Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,397,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

