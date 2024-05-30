Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
BATS:LOCT remained flat at $24.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
