Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.12.
About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April
