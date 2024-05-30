Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.12.

Get Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF — April (HAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April HAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.