Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires 54,700 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £21,880 ($27,943.81).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of LON AGR traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 41.10 ($0.52). 25,932,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,038.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.45. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Articles

