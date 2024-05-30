Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Director Buys 8,900 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE NEO traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$6.76. 22,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$175.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.67 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Featured Articles

