Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 352,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

View Our Latest Report on CRUS

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 107,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.