Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 7,852 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,302.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,340,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,066. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

