Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $153,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.62. 797,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

