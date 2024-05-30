Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$188,396.71 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$30,460.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total value of C$12,700.35.

On Monday, March 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,353 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$400,943.98.

On Monday, March 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total value of C$89,119.22.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at C$80.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of C$63.16 and a 52-week high of C$123.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.