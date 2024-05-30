Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,851 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $92,886.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,556,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,026,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $333,234.79.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

USAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 118,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,466. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.