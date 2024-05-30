Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 1,539 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Stock Up 1.0 %

VCYT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 609,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,016. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% during the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 49,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

