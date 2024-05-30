Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $160.40

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $160.40, but opened at $156.60. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $158.59, with a volume of 34,028 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.53.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,081 shares of company stock worth $12,840,253. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.