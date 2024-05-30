Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Scott D. Cook Sells 75,000 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INTU traded down $35.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $562.97. 3,409,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $630.84 and a 200 day moving average of $622.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

