Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 6th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.19% of Intuit worth $327,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $598.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,178. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.10. The company has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.