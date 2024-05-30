Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 707.4% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 7,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
