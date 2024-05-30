Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 707.4% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 7,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 182.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

