Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 18,964 shares.The stock last traded at $33.22 and had previously closed at $32.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $517.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,206 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 111,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.