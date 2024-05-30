Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.08

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 2962270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 926.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

