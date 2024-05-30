Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.08

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 2962270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.