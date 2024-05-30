Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.2% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $844,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,072,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,124,664. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $460.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.80.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

