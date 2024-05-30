Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.7% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.55. 30,558,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,125,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.80. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

