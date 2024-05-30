Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,974 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 263% compared to the typical daily volume of 819 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $23,312,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 509,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4,267.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 427,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 294.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 293,375 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $825.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.