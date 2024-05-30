IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

