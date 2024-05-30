IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Plans — Dividend of $0.63

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6303 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $842.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.67.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

